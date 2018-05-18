Zendesk launches Omnichannel Suite for integrated customer experience

Zendesk announced the launch of The Zendesk Suite. The Zendesk Suite is a new omnichannel offering that brings together the popular customer communication channels in one simple package and price to help companies provide a consistent and connected customer experience.

In conjunction with the launch of The Zendesk Suite, Zendesk also unveiled Connect – a new product for proactive customer communication. Zendesk Connect enables customer service teams to send automated and timely messages based on a customer’s past actions and preferences. Companies can use Connect to help customers before they ask and to manage customer interactions across different channels.

With the launch of The Zendesk Suite and Connect, Zendesk offers a complete package of integrated products for customer service and engagement.

The Zendesk Suite is a unified offering for multiple customer support channels, designed for companies that want to provide a unified and seamless experience, regardless of how their customers choose to interact with them.

The Suite integrates email, live chat, phone, self-service help centers, and any other channel connected into the platform—including social media. The product offers everything businesses need to allow conversations with customers to move from one channel to another without the customer having to repeat information.

Customer service productivity increases significantly with a unified interface, simplified workflows, better collaboration, and consistent reporting. The ability to have conversations across different channels with full customer context also results in higher customer satisfaction.

Zendesk data shows that compared to companies that did not integrate across channels, companies that take an omnichannel approach have 31 percent lower first-resolution times and customers have 39 percent lower wait times.

“Before Zendesk, we had call centers in Turkey, Argentina, Peru, and Brazil, but they weren’t integrated into a unified ecosystem; we wanted to centralize data so that we could help drive improvements in the business. Our contact centers were not designed around multichannel response, so we didn’t have a way to answer questions coming in through different channels,” said Orlando Gadea, Business Innovation Manager at Stanley Black and Decker. “We needed something flexible and easy to implement. Zendesk gave us a solution that integrated all channels in the way that we needed.”

By combining Zendesk’s Support, Guide, Chat, and Talk products into one omnichannel offering, Zendesk enables companies to deliver a consistent customer experience when and where it’s needed. Starting at $89 per agent—a 35 percent discount compared to buying Zendesk’s products individually—The Suite helps companies jumpstart their omnichannel strategy and scale operations with less complexity and lower costs.

“The best customer service experiences are fast, easy, and let you decide how you want to interact with a company. These experiences get even better if the company knows you well enough to solve problems before you even encounter them,” said Mikkel Svane, CEO of Zendesk. “We built The Zendesk Suite and Connect to give businesses the ability to deliver exactly these experiences for their customers.”