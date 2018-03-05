Zenoss partners StridesIT for expansion in India

Zenoss has partnered with StridesIT for its expansion into the infrastructure operations management market in India. Through this partnership, Zenoss aims to accelerate nonlinear growth both in the region directly and around the globe by way of the support provided out of the region to global customers, said a statement.

“Customers in India have been demanding a software-defined IT operations solution, and we are pleased to partner with StridesIT to answer that need,” said Patrick Emerson, vice president of channels and business development for Zenoss. “Zenoss is very selective, and we are confident StridesIT will represent us in the Indian region with the same customer-centric dedication that is synonymous with our brand.”

“Many of our clients are struggling with the unchecked growth of complexity and blind spots in their IT infrastructure environments,” said Ramesh Murthy, CEO of StridesIT. “Zenoss is an established leader in eliminating outages through software-defined IT infrastructure, and our expert practitioners are excited to use the Zenoss platform to accelerate digital transformations for our customers and their journey to the cloud.”

“Zenoss develops software as a service that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing health and performance insights. StridesIT has built an automation platform that complements the Zenoss ecosystem to help customers predict and eliminate outages, reduce downtime, and redirect IT resources to projects that transform their businesses,” said company.

“Our customers work with Zenoss because we help them accelerate adoption of modern technologies, automate IT processes, consolidate and integrate IT tools, take cost and risk out of their business, and ensure the continuous reliability of their most critical business services,” said Darin Thompson, managing director of strategic pursuits for Zenoss.

“We’re excited about our partnership with StridesIT because it will enable us to grow our extended team in India and support many of our partners who are either based in the region or have significant presence there. Further, the action clearly demonstrates Zenoss leading next-generation business partner channel strategy,” Thompson added.