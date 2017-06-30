Zeta picks up stake in ZingHR

ZingHR will also now offer its clients Zeta’s digital employee benefits solutions such as meal vouchers, paperless claims for medical, LTA, fuel, mobile and so on

Zeta, a digitised employee benefits solutions provider, has made a equity investment in ZingHR, a cloud services provider, for an undisclosed amount. ZingHR will also now offer its clients Zeta’s digital employee benefits solutions such as meal vouchers, paperless claims for medical, LTA, fuel, mobile and so on.

This investment will bolster equity infusion along with existing investors Triton. With funding from Zeta, ZingHR will now further expand its business and build its technology.

Commenting on the ZingHR investment, Bhavin Turakhia, CEO & Co-founder, Zeta said,“ZingHR is going through an interesting phase in the cloud-based market. Their growth journey has been quite impressive. Since Zeta’s inception, our product portfolio has grown exponentially and we’ve added 1000 corporate clients. We are excited about this phase as we see a lot synergies with ZingHR to further expand the reach of digitised solutions across the globe.”

On this occasion, Mr. Prasad Rajappan, Founder & CEO, ZingHR said,“We are thrilled about this strategic partnership. We believe that, with Zeta, we can achieve significant business transformations with cloud-based HR processes effectively. We are confident that together, we will empower businesses across geographies and acquire more customers.”

ZingHR is a key player in the global enterprise cloud applications space, providing end-to-end employee lifecycle management services. The company works on various cutting-edge technologies including machine learning in recruitment, embedded Power BI based HR analytics, geo-fencing, geo-tagging, and Aadhar-based digital onboarding. Some of ZingHR’s key clients include Svatantra Finance, DHL, Shree Ram Housing Finance and Sterling Resorts.