Zoho’s data centres in Mumbai, Chennai to become operational in August

Software firm Zoho Corporation has said the two data centres being set up by the company would be operational in August. The data centres were coming up in Mumbai and Chennai, the company said in a statement. “Zoho One, its flagship suite of applications designed to put businesses completely in cloud, would come with new set of capabilities that will bridge the gap between different department and roles within an organisation. Zia-Zoho’s Artificial Intelligence will soon respond to user queries by combining information from multiple apps,” the statement said.

“The adoption of Zoho One has exceeded our expectations and we hope to continue this momentum into its second year. The statistics clearly show that customers will use multiple apps from a single suite, if those apps work together more deeply than a patchwork of products from different vendors,” Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corp, Sridhar Vembu said.

The Zia for Zoho One — Artificial Intelligence powered assistant was first introduced by Zoho CRM in 2016 and it would be extended to Zoho One. Zia for Zoho One functions across various applications by using simple commands and can handle complex queries.

The company also has plans to open the Zia platform for Zoho One users, allowing them to extend Zia with custom skill sets built to address their specific needs, it said.