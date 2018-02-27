Home / eGov Watch / Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 announced

Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 announced

By on February 27, 2018
Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018

Express Computer announced the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 at the 23rd edition of the Technology Sabha in Indore. 32 winners were awarded for their novel initiatives in the area of egovernance

Technology Sabha Innovation Awards were given away to Government department / agency / institution, who demonstrated innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct benefits to the stakeholders. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of an existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.

The awards were conferred by Dr. M. Ravi Kanth, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO. The recording of the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 can be watched here.

Below are the details of the award winners:

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE, GOVT. OF INDIA; UNDER GUIDANCE OF DDG -NIC ANDHA RAPRADESH Enterprise Apps Hortnet
Andhra Pradesh Transport Department Enterprise Apps APRTA Online Citizens Services
NHM, Rajasthan Analytics / Big Data ASHA Soft
GOVT. OF RAJASTHAN Analytics / Big Data CM Dashboard
Government of Rajasthan Document Management Raj e-Vault
Government of Rajasthan Enterprise Apps Fraud Detection Framework
Government of Rajasthan Enterprise Mobility Raj Vayu and Raj Mahila Suraksha
NIC Lucknow Analytics / Big Data DARPAN
Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited Cloud Virtual Classrooms
Govt of AP Analytics / Big Data MeeSeva Dashboard
HUDA Enterprise Apps Automation of Property Management
AIC Enterprise Apps
Shamsher Singh Rawat, IAS, Director of Social Welfare Enterprise Apps
AP Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation LTD. Enterprise Apps OBMMS
Jagadeshwar,IAS Enterprise Apps Nutrition and Health Tracking System
N Balasubramanyam, I.P.S. / Andhrapradesh Government /e-pragati Authority Enterprise Apps CORE Dashboard
Dr T K Sreedevi IAS, Commissioner & Director Municipal Administration Enterprise Apps GIS-based property mapping
Govt of West Bengal Document Management e-Nathikaran project
Govt of West Bengal Enterprise Apps eAbgari
Pune Municipal Corporation Enterprise Apps PMC Care
HUDCO Unified Communications Video Conferencing
NHIDCL, Ministry of Road Highway Transport, Government of India Enterprise Apps INAMPRO
Surat Smart City Development Ltd IoT Intelligent Poles
Govt of West Bengal Enterprise Apps Integrated Financial Management System
EPFO Data Centre Infrastructure Consolidation
Govt of Haryana Analytics / Big Data Real-time Automated Feedback Dashboard
NIC, Meity Enterprise Apps National Scholarship Portal
AMTRON Enterprise Apps Online Excise System
Government of West Bengal Enterprise Apps West Bengal e-Disctrict
NIC, Goa Enterprise Apps e-Challan Payment Gateway
NIC, MeitY, GoI Enterprise Apps Ensuring that the Mid Day Meal Scheme is tracked and monitored efficiently
Lucknow Metro Wireless Public Wi-Fi using NFC

 

 

Related Items
Please Wait while comments are loading...