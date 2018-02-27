Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 announced

Express Computer announced the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 at the 23rd edition of the Technology Sabha in Indore. 32 winners were awarded for their novel initiatives in the area of egovernance

Technology Sabha Innovation Awards were given away to Government department / agency / institution, who demonstrated innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct benefits to the stakeholders. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of an existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.

The awards were conferred by Dr. M. Ravi Kanth, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO. The recording of the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 can be watched here.

Below are the details of the award winners: