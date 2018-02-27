Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 announced

Express Computer announced the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 at the 23rd edition of the Technology Sabha in Indore. 32 winners were awarded for their novel initiatives in the area of egovernance
Technology Sabha Innovation Awards were given away to Government department / agency / institution, who demonstrated innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct benefits to the stakeholders. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of an existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.
The awards were conferred by Dr. M. Ravi Kanth, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO. The recording of the Technology Sabha Innovation Awards 2018 can be watched here.
Below are the details of the award winners:
|MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE, GOVT. OF INDIA; UNDER GUIDANCE OF DDG -NIC ANDHA RAPRADESH
|Enterprise Apps
|Hortnet
|Andhra Pradesh Transport Department
|Enterprise Apps
|APRTA Online Citizens Services
|NHM, Rajasthan
|Analytics / Big Data
|ASHA Soft
|GOVT. OF RAJASTHAN
|Analytics / Big Data
|CM Dashboard
|Government of Rajasthan
|Document Management
|Raj e-Vault
|Government of Rajasthan
|Enterprise Apps
|Fraud Detection Framework
|Government of Rajasthan
|Enterprise Mobility
|Raj Vayu and Raj Mahila Suraksha
|NIC Lucknow
|Analytics / Big Data
|DARPAN
|Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited
|Cloud
|Virtual Classrooms
|Govt of AP
|Analytics / Big Data
|MeeSeva Dashboard
|HUDA
|Enterprise Apps
|Automation of Property Management
|AIC
|Enterprise Apps
|Shamsher Singh Rawat, IAS, Director of Social Welfare
|Enterprise Apps
|AP Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation LTD.
|Enterprise Apps
|OBMMS
|Jagadeshwar,IAS
|Enterprise Apps
|Nutrition and Health Tracking System
|N Balasubramanyam, I.P.S. / Andhrapradesh Government /e-pragati Authority
|Enterprise Apps
|CORE Dashboard
|Dr T K Sreedevi IAS, Commissioner & Director Municipal Administration
|Enterprise Apps
|GIS-based property mapping
|Govt of West Bengal
|Document Management
|e-Nathikaran project
|Govt of West Bengal
|Enterprise Apps
|eAbgari
|Pune Municipal Corporation
|Enterprise Apps
|PMC Care
|HUDCO
|Unified Communications
|Video Conferencing
|NHIDCL, Ministry of Road Highway Transport, Government of India
|Enterprise Apps
|INAMPRO
|Surat Smart City Development Ltd
|IoT
|Intelligent Poles
|Govt of West Bengal
|Enterprise Apps
|Integrated Financial Management System
|EPFO
|Data Centre
|Infrastructure Consolidation
|Govt of Haryana
|Analytics / Big Data
|Real-time Automated Feedback Dashboard
|NIC, Meity
|Enterprise Apps
|National Scholarship Portal
|AMTRON
|Enterprise Apps
|Online Excise System
|Government of West Bengal
|Enterprise Apps
|West Bengal e-Disctrict
|NIC, Goa
|Enterprise Apps
|e-Challan Payment Gateway
|NIC, MeitY, GoI
|Enterprise Apps
|Ensuring that the Mid Day Meal Scheme is tracked and monitored efficiently
|Lucknow Metro
|Wireless
|Public Wi-Fi using NFC
