Exclusive IDC Whitepaper: A Move to HANA Means a Move to Linux — But Not All Linux Is Created Equal

The market for HANA is evolving rapidly as customers are presented with multiple choices for an SAP HANA deployment, including multiple platform selections, deployment choices, and Linux distribution choices.

The operating system (OS) layer in an SAP HANA environment can contribute significantly to the system’s performance, availability, security, and other key aspects. Even though Linux is an open source OS, the adage that Linux is Linux is Linux isn’t necessarily true.

This white paper looks at the current situation with SAP HANA adoption, the choices SAP customers are facing, and the various options that one featured Linux distribution — SUSE — is providing or developing to support SAP customers on their journey to HANA and S/4HANA.

The white paper also looks at three customers that have successfully deployed SAP HANA on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to provide anecdotal evidence with regard to the benefits customers are experiencing by deploying HANA on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.