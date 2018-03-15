Exclusive IDC Whitepaper: How SUSE Helps Pave the Road to S/4HANA

According to SAP, there are now 6,800 SAP customers that have chosen S/4HANA. In addition, many more of the software company’s customers still have to make the decision to move to S/4HANA. These customers have to determine whether they are ready to migrate their database for mission-critical workloads to a new database (SAP HANA) and a new application suite (S/4HANA). Furthermore, SAP HANA runs on Linux only, an operating environment that SAP customers may not have used extensively before.

This white paper discusses the choices SAP customers have for migrating to S/4HANA on Linux and looks at how SUSE helps customers along the way.