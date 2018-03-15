Exclusive Report: Driving Innovation in an Era of Digital Transformation

Today’s increasingly mobile, always-on universe is driving a fundamental shift in our digital culture. With an estimated two billion smartphone users across the globe and with mobile technology accelerating at an unprecedented pace, this digital transformation will continue for years to come. In fact, by 2017, the number of mobile phone users worldwide is forecast to reach 4.77 billion and will pass the five billion mark by 2019.

Download this report to understand how SUSE helps you in Digital Transformation by Enabling Agility, Stability, and Cost-Savings with a Software-Defined Infrastructure.